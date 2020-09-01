SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi faced some criticism Tuesday after video surfaced of an indoor visit to a San Francisco salon that briefly showed her not wearing a mask.

However, a statement released by Pelosi’s office Tuesday afternoon denied any wrongdoing or negligence.

The surveillance video shows Pelosi inside eSalon on Union Street in San Francisco without a mask, according to the owner of the establishment, Erica Kious. She reportedly provided the video to Fox News and said Pelosi got her hair done at around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Kious, who rents stylists chairs at the salon and reportedly learned about one stylist’s plan to provide the Speaker a wash and blow dry the day before the appointment, told Fox News she felt Pelosi’s visit reflected a double standard, She said she considered the service “a slap in the face” to business owners who have closed during the pandemic.

Though Pelosi seemed to be wearing a mask around her neck in the clip, it appears that the styling appointment was in direct violation of San Francisco’s health order prohibiting hair styling indoors.

Tuesday afternoon, KPIX 5 tried to talk to Speaker Pelosi, but she got in a car and was driven quickly away.

Her office released the following statement regarding the salon visit.

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on a Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business,” read a statement attributed to Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill.

Pelosi was being heavily criticized by supporters of President Donald Trump on social media, with many people posting links to the Fox story and video and accusing the Speaker of hypocrisy.