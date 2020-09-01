DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City were seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects who used a stolen credit card at a Home Depot in Daly City last month with a dog that had purple-dyed fur.
Police said the pair were captured on security camera images at the Home Depot on August 17. Images appear to show a White man and a White woman, with the man dressed in all black while the woman wore black pants and a red and black plaid shirt.
The man had a blond, mohawk-style haircut, while the woman appeared to have dark hair on the right side, blond hair on the left side, and wore a dark beanie.
The dog fur appeared to be purple from head to tail.
Daly City police urged anyone who recognizes the pair to call them at (650) 991-8119 and refer to case #20004242.
