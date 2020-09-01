COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City were seeking the public’s help in finding two suspects who used a stolen credit card at a Home Depot in Daly City last month with a dog that had purple-dyed fur.

Stolen credit card suspects with purple-dyed dog are seen on surveillance images at a Home Depot in Daly City, August 17, 2020. (Daly City Police Dept.)

Police said the pair were captured on security camera images at the Home Depot on August 17. Images appear to show a White man and a White woman, with the man dressed in all black while the woman wore black pants and a red and black plaid shirt.

The man had a blond, mohawk-style haircut, while the woman appeared to have dark hair on the right side, blond hair on the left side, and wore a dark beanie.

The dog fur appeared to be purple from head to tail.

Daly City police urged anyone who recognizes the pair to call them at (650) 991-8119 and refer to case #20004242.

 

