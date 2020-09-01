SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man Thursday after he broke into a home in San Francisco’s Bayview District and exposed himself to a girl, police said.

At about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a hot prowl burglary at a residence in the area of San Bruno and Silver avenues.

The girl told officers she was home and discovered an unknown man in the living room, exposing himself and engaging in sexual gratification. The suspect allegedly approached the girl in her bedroom and attempted to physically control her, according to police.

The girl informed officers she forced her way past the suspect and escaped from the room, then contacted her father and the police.

According to police, the girl’s father returned home, confronted the suspect, and controlled him until officers arrived. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Leyacitonu Masaniai, of San Francisco.

Masaniai was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office charged Masaniai with first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, indecent exposure, and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

