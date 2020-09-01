SEATTLE (AP) — The third and final game of Oakland’s series at Seattle was postponed Tuesday to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.
The three games of the series were scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and had previously been put off.
Major League Baseball said the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26.
MLB said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.
The A’s discovered that a member of their organization had COVID-19 after a round of testing before their games in Houston the week before. The team announced the test results last Saturday night. The team began self-isolating the next day.
