OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Public health officials in Alameda County have amended their list of businesses that can reopen after being shuttered due to the coronavirus.
Starting Friday, September 4, hair salons and barbershops can operate indoors. Malls and other indoor retail stores can reopen at 25% capacity with restrictions. Outdoor recreational activities, such as miniature golf, driving ranges and kart racing, are also on the list of businesses that can reopen.
Distance learning will continue for schools since the county is still in the Purple Tier on California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy meaning there is widespread COVID-19. However, the county may accept waivers to allow in-person learning for elementary school children.
To obtain a waiver, county officials want schools and districts to “develop and post on their website a reopening plan that addresses categories that include disinfection, cohorting, health screenings, contact tracing and testing of all staff.”
The county also issued an In-Person Learning Readiness Questionnaire to help plan for timelines and infrastructure needs. Districts should complete and return the questionnaire by 12 p.m. on September 11, 2020.
The In-Person Learning Readiness Questionnaire is available at https://covid-19.acgov.org/schools.page?
As of September 2, Alameda County has recorded 18,695 cases of COVID-19 and 274 deaths.
