SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in Santa Clara Tuesday after a drum and bugle corps group was burglarized twice, with their storage trailers being pilfered of thousands of dollars of equipment.
Santa Clara police said several trailers belonging to the Santa Clara Vanguard competitive junior drum and bugle corps were burglarized on August 18 and August 20. The property stolen included generators, a laptop, a public address system and a $4,000 synthesizer. Surveillance cameras in the area captured a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene, police said.
On Tuesday, police detectives located the suspect vehicle driving in the area of Comstock Street and Kenneth Street in Santa Clara. The driver, 41-year old Brendan Dixon-Beckett of Santa Clara, was found to be in possession of some items taken during the Vanguard burglary, including the synthesizer, police said.
Further investigation revealed other Vanguard property inside a local storage unit. The equipment, which also included instruments and uniforms, was recovered and returned to Santa Clara Vanguard.
Dixon-Beckett was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After being booked, Dixon-Beckett was released from custody per the Santa Clara County Zero Bail Order, police said.
