SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – As firefighters gain ground over massive wildfires sparked by last month’s lightning storms, an upcoming heat wave Labor Day weekend could be followed by windy conditions, again raising the fire risk.

“Lots of weather threats this Holiday weekend: Dangerous heat, poor air quality, beach hazards and dry conditions that will exacerbate ongoing fires and be conducive to new starts,” the National Weather Service summed it up Thursday.

The Weather Service has already declared an Excessive Heat Watch for most of the Bay Area away from the immediate coast, starting from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday.

Deep marine layer this morning will keep temperatures near normal today with some minor warming Friday. More significant heat event looks on tap for this weekend with Excessive Heat Watch in effect Saturday thru Monday. #BayAreaHeat pic.twitter.com/3Q76qVEErn — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 3, 2020

Inland temperatures are expected to soar past the 100-degree mark during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Weather Service said. Meanwhile, temperatures along the coast could reach the 70s and possibly up to 80.

Along with the heat, forecasters also expected smoke and haze to persist into the weekend. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has declared a Spare the Air alert due to the smoke through at least Friday.

While the extreme heat is expected to subside starting Monday, the Weather Service said offshore winds could pick up early next week, raising the risk of fires.

“As high pressure sets up over the Western US, models are indicating and upper-level low that can drop southward over the Rocky Mountains late Monday and into the middle part of the week,” the Weather Service said. “As this low moves south, it can potentially bring dry, warm offshore winds to the North and East Bay ridges. However, models are disagreeing on its exact movements.”

Forecasters said they are concerned about conditions late Monday into early Tuesday, noting that even a weak to moderate wind event “would not be ideal given the current fire activity across the state.”

As of Thursday, containment continued to grow on the three massive lightning fires burning in and around the Bay Area. The SCU Lightning Complex, the second-largest wildfire in state history, is 78 percent contained after burning 391,578 acres. Meanwhile, the LNU Lightning Complex, the third-largest, has burned 375,209 acres and is 81 percent contained.

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, the CZU Lightning Complex has burned 85,746 acres and is 48 percent contained.