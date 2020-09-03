SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the wildfires have raged in Northern California, the coronavirus outbreak, reopenings and school classes starting has continued. To keep you updated on the COVID-19 news you need to know here’s a roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Oakland Unified Providing Free Meals For All City Residents Under 18

OAKLAND — All Oaklanders who are 18 years old and younger can get free meals at 22 Oakland Unified School District schools starting Thursday, district officials said Wednesday. Families can pick up food from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, including 10 meals per child on Thursdays to last the weekend. Everyone is urged to practice social distancing and wear a mask to protect themselves and others. No “Grab and Go” meals will be distributed on Monday, Sept. 7, because it’s Labor Day. Young people going to charter schools, private schools and receiving homeschooling are eligible, which was the case over the summer until about three weeks ago when federal rules changed, limiting meals to students in OUSD schools. Read More

High School Student-Run Non-Profit Delivering Results For Struggling Small Businesses

SAN JOSE — Some businesses trying to survive the pandemic are getting free help from teenagers, thanks to a program started by two ambitious San Jose high school students. These teenagers offered to boost Bernard Hutcherson’s struggling gourmet burrito business. “I just took a leap of faith,” Hutcherson said. The students built him a website, CookingNStyle.com, so he can take online orders – and market his $100 steak and seafood special. “This helped out a lot. A thousand percent,” said Hutcherson. The young web builders are volunteers from Elevate the Future, the San Jose nonprofit high school seniors Arjun Gupta and Rayan Garg started two years ago. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

UCSF Study: San Francisco’s Low-Income Latinx Essential Workers Still At High Risk For COVID-19 Infections

SAN FRANCISCO — During a 6-day COVID-19 testing effort at BART’s 24th Street station, nestled in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District, UC San Francisco medical teams discovered that the city’s low-income Latinx essential workers continue to be at great risk to contracting the illness. The testing effort was led by Unidos En Salud, a collaboration between UC San Francisco and the Latino Task Force on COVID-19. In an April Mission District study, Unidos En Salud identified the outsized exposure risk facing Latinx essential workers and their families driven in part by inequalities in economic and housing security. The new August study revealed continued, unmet demand for access to testing. Read More

Waivers Approved, More Bay Area Schools Get Green Light For In-Person Learning

SAN JOSE — It’s back to the classroom for dozens of students in the Bay Area as one-by-one, schools get the green light to throw out distance learning. “We’ve had parents calling us today saying, ‘We are so excited,'” said Creekside School Executive Director Deirdre Sheerin. Creekside is a non-public school that serves students with autism, ages 5 to 22-years-old. “They need special education,” said Sheerin. “A video camera does not merit the definition of special education.” The San Jose school received permission to open its classrooms from the Santa Clara County Office of Education, on Monday. Red More

Stylist Backs Up Pelosi’s Claim San Francisco Salon Visit Was A Set Up

SAN FRANCISCO — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday spoke out about the controversy surrounding her recent indoor visit to a San Francisco hair salon, calling the incident “a set up.” Now, the house speaker’s hair stylist is backing her claim and says the salon owner did indeed set the whole thing up. Through his lawyer,Jonathan Denardo says e-salon owner Erica Kious approved the appointment and during a conversation over the phone Denardo says Kious made several comments criticizing the House Speaker. The stylist’s lawyer says Kious had been violating the health order for months before the House Speaker’s visit and says, “It appears Ms. Kious is furthering a set-up of speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations.” Read More

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19

HAYWARD — Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, as well as his wife and children. The Hayward-born actor posted a video on Instagram Wednesday, saying his entire family has been hit by the coronavirus. The caption read, “Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends.” Johnson talked about his family’s bout with the disease. “I can tell you this is one of the most challenging things we’ve had to endure as a family.” he said. “This was a real kick in the gut.” Read More

Alameda Co. Hair Salons, Barbershops, Indoor Malls, Outdoor Recreation On Sept. 4

OAKLAND — Public health officials in Alameda County have amended their list of businesses that can reopen after being shuttered due to the coronavirus. Starting Friday, September 4, hair salons and barbershops can operate indoors. Malls and other indoor retail stores can reopen at 25% capacity with restrictions. Outdoor recreational activities, such as miniature golf, driving ranges and kart racing, are also on the list of businesses that can reopen. Distance learning will continue for schools since the county is still in the Purple Tier on California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy meaning there is widespread COVID-19. However, the county may accept waivers to allow in-person learning for elementary school children. Read More

With More Heat Ahead, Communities Weigh COVID Concerns, Holiday Beach Closures

SAN MATEO COUNTY — With another holiday weekend and heatwave on the horizon for the Bay Area, the urge to get outside is real. But in San Mateo County, the options as far as where to go are limited. In Pacifica, just like on the 4th of July weekend, the beaches and beach parking lots will be closed from sunrise Saturday morning to sunrise Tuesday morning. “4th of July was a huge success. We do see record numbers on holiday weekends, we’ve been seeing record numbers on weekdays right now and we believe the same conditions are created this Labor Day. And that’s why we feel it’s essential to close our beaches,” Mayor Deirdre Martin told KPIX 5 Wednesday. Read More

Santa Clara County Advises Businesses To Seek Legal Counsel For Customer COVID-19 Issues

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County officials advised business owners Wednesday to seek legal counsel rather than appealing to the county for help on what to do if customers are not respecting local and state public health guidelines to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. As businesses reopen in the county amid the pandemic, residents are required to follow the state’s face covering mandate when indoors or in close proximity to someone who does not live in their household. State and local public health officials also continue to advise people to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between each other and stay home when feeling sick. County spokesman Todd Naffziger said a business attorney would be better fit rather than the county to help a business owner determine how they should react and whether they can legally refuse service to a customer who refuses to wear a mask or follow other health and safety rules. Read More

Newsom Offers Clarification On COVID Eviction Protection, Unveils Website For Tenants, Landlords

SACRAMENTO — California renters and landlords facing hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic are the focus of a new effort by the state to clarify the state’s evictions laws and direct them to resources available. The new outreach also includes a website, HousingIsKey.com, maintained by the California Department of Real Estate and designed to provides in order to help Californians stay in their homes or understand housing options during COVID-19 and beyond. Newsom noted that a recent discussion with California Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency officials over changes and guidelines announced by HUD and the CDC pointed out how complicated the subject had become. “I quickly realized that I was not only confusing him, but I was confusing myself,” said Newsom. Read More

Management Says Iconic San Francisco Hofbrau Tommy’s Joynt ‘Not Permanently Closed’

SAN FRANCISCO — After signs surfaced indicating that iconic San Francisco institution Tommy’s Joynt might have closed permanently amid the COVID-19 pandemic, management on Wednesday happily confirmed that the rumors were not true. A text message from one of the phone numbers listed as contact on the restaurant website received Wednesday simply read “Not permanently closing. Thanks.” The rumors first surfaced on social media Tuesday night, with people sharing a Twitter post that showed the restaurant’s sign had been tagged with graffiti. SF Eater reported on the possible closure Wednesday morning. Twitter and Facebook users noted that a Google search for the restaurant showed that it had permanently closed under the results, that the restaurant’s main phone number had been disconnected and that the online ordering option from Uber Eats indicated that the restaurant’s food was “currently unavailable.” Read More