SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — The Pac-12 has reached an agreement with a diagnostic testing company to implement up to daily COVID-19 testing for all close-contact sports across the conference.

The deal with Quidel Corporation announced Thursday is a major step toward safe resumption of Pac-12 sports, Commissioner Larry Scott said.

Tests and Quidel’s Sofia 2 testing machines are expected to be delivered to the conference’s schools by late September.

“The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others,” Scott said in a statement.

The Pac-12 announced last month it was pausing all sports until Jan. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We met with students, we met with our ADs constantly, our coaches, with the medical advisory board,” University of Oregon president Michael Schill, head of the Pac-12 CEO Board said about its decision. “We listen too all of the views and we determined that there are just too many questions. Too much uncertainty right now that we would be comfortable beginning contact sports.”

The Pac-12 said it will review the testing breakthrough with its sport planning committees to evaluate the impact on a return to competition.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.