COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Driver-Friendly Cities, Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose, WalletHub

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Driving a car in Oakland or San Francisco appears to be a more daunting and expensive proposition than in virtually any major city in the U.S., according to a survey by personal finance website WalletHub.

The survey, titled 2020 Best & Worst Cities To Drive In, showed Oakland ranked dead last in a list of 100 largest cities; San Francisco ranked 98. San Jose was not too far ahead, ranked 89. The highest-ranked California city was Irvine at 59.

The survey ranked the most driver-friendly cities by measuring four main factors: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance.

Source: WalletHub

High gas prices were one of the major factors helping push the three Bay Area cities to the bottom of the list. Expensive auto maintenance costs in San Francisco – 96th most expensive out of 100 – contributed to SF’s lower ranking. Oakland was also ranked near the bottom in both highest accident likelihood and highest auto theft rate.

The survey cited a recent Cars.com study that says during the COVID-19 pandemic, fear of public transportation has led to more reliance on personal vehicles than usual. Due to the pandemic, 20 percent of people who don’t own a car are considering buying one.

 

 

Comments