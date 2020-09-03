ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are looking for a group of people responsible for brazen thefts involving thousands of dollars of retailers’ merchandise, and have released surveillance images and video of some of the suspects.
Alameda Police said they are suspected in multiple grand thefts from stores across the island. On surveillance video, the suspects are seen going from aisle to aisle, destructively removing cosmetics and personal care products from shelves before fleeing the store.
In other cases, police said officers while are responding to a grand theft at one location, dispatchers are alerted to a second grand theft with similar modus operandi and suspect descriptions.
Alameda police asked for the public’s assistance with any information on the identity of any of those involved. Witnesses to such thefts are reminded not to attempt to intervene and contact police instead.
You must log in to post a comment.