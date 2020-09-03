POINT REYES (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that evacuation orders and warnings have lifted near the Woodward Fire in the Pt. Reyes National Seashore, but it still threatens one neighborhood.

Residents of Silverhills near the Bear Valley Visitor Center area still under an evacuation order, and the park headquarters and nearby community of Inverness Park are still under evacuation warnings.

Orders and warnings were lifted Wednesday evening for Inverness, Drakes View, Sea Haven and Olema. They were lifted earlier for communities farther south.

In a briefing Wednesday morning, operations chief Brandon Cichowski from the federal team from the Northern Rockies that is fighting the fire described cleanup processes inside the seashore and indicated the fire is largely under control.

Marin County Fire Chief Jason Weber said that the remaining evacuation orders were lifting slowly to allow firefighters to build “fire lines that hold … so there’s no chance of rekindling” nearby.

The Woodward Fire had covered 4,538 acres and was 41 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office urged residents to remain aware register for alerts at www.alertmarin.org because things could change unexpectedly. A continuously updating fire and evacuation map can be found at https://bit.ly/32jRD8w

Officials said the seashore is closed, and urged everyone but residents to stay away from the nearby communities at least through the holiday weekend.

