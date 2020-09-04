PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A man’s body was found near a trail in Pleasanton and police Friday were determining the circumstances of his death.
Pleasanton Police said the body was found Thursday around 5:30 p.m. near the Marilyn Murphy Kane Trail in the southwestern part of the city in between Interstate Highway 680 and Foothill Road.
As of Friday morning, the person had not yet been identified and investigators were still at the scene.
At least two Pleasanton Facebook group pages had posts indicating a witness stumbled upon the body which “has obviously been there for quite sometime [sic].”
A Friday press release from Pleasanton Police stated, “We are in the early stages of this investigation and at this point, it is unknown if there was any foul play involved.”
Members of the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit were assisting in the investigation, along with the Alameda County Crime Lab and Coroner.
