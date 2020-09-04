SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soar in the Bay Area through the Labor Day weekend, residents can seek relief at cooling centers set up in some counties in the region.
It should be noted that COVID-19 face covering and social distancing guidelines will apply at all Bay Area cooling centers.
KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Temps, Maps, Forecast
LINKS TO INFORMATION ON BAY AREA COOLING CENTERS
Napa County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Francisco (link to SF Dept. of Emergency Management extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Mateo County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)
Redwood City on Friday announced that it would open a cooling and smoke relief center Saturday through Monday.
🌡COOLING & 🔥 SMOKE RELIEF CENTER
☀️ Saturday-Monday, 9/5-9/7
10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Red Morton Community Center, 1120 Roosevelt Ave.
😷 Face Coverings & Social Distancing are required.
💦 Water available. Please bring your own snacks.#redwoodcity #heatwave pic.twitter.com/OC8prbKu2e
— RWC Recreation (@RWCparksandrec) September 4, 2020
Sonoma County (link to Sonoma County extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
PG&E has also set up a website to find cooling centers near you.
A reminder during periods of high temperatures:
- Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
- Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
- Check up on older relatives and neighbors
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
You must log in to post a comment.