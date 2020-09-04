OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Three shootings in Oakland Wednesday left five people wounded, including one in critical condition, police said Thursday.

Officers went at 1:30 p.m. to the 9300 block of Empire Road after someone reported a shooting.

Officers found a man there suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Also, Wednesday, four people were shot at two addresses near each other.

One man and three boys were victims of shootings in the 100 block of Kerwin Avenue and 300 block of 105th Avenue, which are about 1,000 feet apart along Interstate Highway 880.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

A walk against gun violence is scheduled for Friday evening in Oakland.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.