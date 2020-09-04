ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — An ex-convict was arrested on a litany of weapons charges after police and federal agents discovered a large cache of weapons in storage units he was renting in Santa Rosa, authorities said Friday.
The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said it received information in August from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that Customs and Border Patrol had intercepted a suspicious package entering the United States from China, addressed to Joshua
The package was addressed to Rohnert Park resident Joshua Cargile and contained three gun suppressors disguised and sold as automotive parts, police said. Cargile is a convicted felon and on probation after a prior arrest for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Rohnert Park DPS officers and DHS agents searched Cargile and found another suppressor as well as numerous other firearm parts indicative of manufacturing illegal assault rifles.
Investigators also learned Cargile rented several storage units in Santa Rosa, and a search yielded a large cache of weapons which included: 6 guns (comprised of rifles, shotguns, pistol, and a short barreled rifle), 9 suppressors, 10 high capacity magazines, 11 other magazines, 886 rounds of various caliber ammunition, parts to build approximately 7 assault rifles, parts to build an AK-47 rifle, and numerous other gun parts.
Cargile was booked into Sonoma County Jail on August 28 on the following charges: possession of firearm by a convicted felon, manufacturing assault weapons, possession of a suppressor, violation of probation, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of high capacity magazines, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.
Cargile remained in custody on $200,000 bail.
