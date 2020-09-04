Comments
Election Date: November 3, 2020
Voter registration must be postmarked or submitted electronically no later than:
October 19, 2020
You can “conditionally” register and vote at your county elections office or voting location after the 15-day voter registration deadline.
Who can vote?
You are eligible to vote if you are:
- a U.S. citizen living in California
- at least 18 years old
- registered where you currently live
- not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
- not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court
California Secretary of State: Register To Vote | Election Information
Bay Area Counties – Election, Mail-in & Absentee Ballot Information
You must log in to post a comment.