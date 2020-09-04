COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Election, politics, Presidential, Primary, Vote Smart

Election Date: November 3, 2020

Voter registration must be postmarked or submitted electronically no later than:

October 19, 2020

You can “conditionally” register and vote at your county elections office or voting location after the 15-day voter registration deadline.

Who can vote?

You are eligible to vote if you are:

  • a U.S. citizen living in California
  • at least 18 years old
  • registered where you currently live
  • not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony
  • not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

 

California Secretary of State: Register To Vote | Election Information

 

Bay Area Counties –  Election, Mail-in & Absentee Ballot Information

Comments