(CBS SF) – A Fire Weather Watch has been declared for some higher elevations of the Bay Area next week, following an expected heat wave Labor Day weekend that is set to bring record high temperatures.

The National Weather Service declared the watch for the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

Forecasters said offshore winds are forecast to increase starting Monday evening, peaking Tuesday morning. Winds in the hills are expected to be 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 mph in elevations above 1,000 feet. Local gusts at isolated peaks and ridgetops may approach 50 mph.

At the same time, humidity levels are expected to be low due to an absence of a marine layer.

The Fire Weather Watch comes as the Bay Area is set to endure another heat wave on Labor Day weekend, where inland highs are expected to reach well into the 100s. The Weather Service has already declared an Excessive Heat Warning for most of the region from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday.

Increased fire danger also comes as firefighters make progress in battling numerous lightning sparked wildfires in and around the Bay Area, which are among the largest fires in state history.

As of Friday morning, the SCU Lightning Complex and LNU Lightning Complex fires are at 82 and 87 percent contained, respectively. Meanwhile, the CZU Lightning Complex Fire is 56 percent contained.