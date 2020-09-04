SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

DINE: AMONG THE REDWOODS

Restaurant A16 is coming to BOONVILLE this Labor Day weekend and you are invited. The pizza ovens will be fired up and the vino flowing throughout the weekend across the street from the Boonville Hotel. Seated diners will enjoy a four-course feast honoring local farms with Southern Italian Reverie. Go for the wine pairing too, you won’t be disappointed. Walk-in guests are also welcome.

Hours: Friday 4-8 pm, Sat & Sun 12-8 pm

Reserve your A16 spot in Boonville on the road to Mendocino via Tock.

exploretock.com/a16sf

MOVIE: ROBIN WILLIAMS’ WISH

“Robin’s Wish”

It’s a new doc about the last weeks of Robin Williams’ life told through the lens of his widow, Susan Schneider. This personal look at the life of one of our most beloved actors and comedians answers many of the questions about his final days. It sheds new light on the illness he had been diagnosed with months before he passed. The heartache of losing the man who made the world laugh is still felt by so many – those who knew him personally and those like me who were and are simply fans. A must-see doc. Robin Williams – beloved and though gone, not forgotten. Now on video on demand.

youtu.be/fWRDbEQFAMk

EAT: DRY CREEK KITCHEN

With the wildfires in the rearview mirror, Healdsburg is welcoming you back to Sonoma wine country. Enjoy an amazing Rosé brunch this Saturday and Sunday at Dry Creek Kitchen. Chefs Charlie Palmer & Scottie will be manning the grill and a bounty of tasty, locally sourced eats will be on the menu. An al fresco affair not to be missed in a safe, socially-distanced space. Enjoy.

drycreekkitchen.com

IMBIBE: SCHROEDER STYLE

One of San Francisco’s favorite brew houses, Schroeder’s – a Bavarian ale hall since 1896 – is open again and is inviting you to come and enjoy the eats & brews. Enjoy tasty eats like Kartoffell Tots: caraway salt, malt vinegar aioli ($7); Bavarian Pretzel with Wild Turkey bourbon mustard ($12; add beer cheese for $3), Wursts and Burgers on pretzel buns with a small side of Kartoffell Tots. Options include a Beyond burger and Jager Schnitzel; Sausage Platters (eight sausages, pickles, sauerkraut, mustards) $59 or to-go Sausage Party Packs priced at $75-200 (eight assorted sausages on pretzel buns, with toppings and condiments; serves 8-10) – (15 assorted sausages, pretzels buns, 3 giant pretzels, Kartoffel tots, with topping and condiments; serves 15-20). Sweets in the parklet include Root Beer Floats with Fiorello’s Vanilla Gelato, root beer, whipped cream, Maraschino cherry, and Cinnamon Sugar Churros with lingonberry and warm chocolate dipping sauces at $10 each.

Mark your calendar for Oktoberfest launching in just a few weeks. Enjoy outdoor dining Tuesday – Friday from Noon to 7 pm

schroederssf.com

EVENT: BURNING MAN

BURNERS – listen up !! This year’s annual pilgrimage to the desert for Burning Man has transitioned online. Enjoy art, photography, interactive classes, and more via the Burning Man site. It’s a treasure trove of adventure and is yours to enjoy and discover this entire weekend.

burningman.org

EAT: TASTE OF JAPAN AT GOZU-CHAN

In one bite I was transported back to Japan, to flavour bomb city and the hits kept on coming! GOZU-CHAN is an al fresco dining experience (Tues – Sat) on Spear Street in San Francisco with social distance dining, blankets & heat lamps on hand to keep you warm. Much of the cuisine is masterfully prepped by Chef Marc Zimmerman on an outdoor charcoal grill feet away from diners. The food is outstanding, the preparation artful & menu thoughtful. I may have cried wagyu tears as every little wagyu bite was presented to me – yes the food is that good! The highballs are a must-have but my warm whiskey toddy stole the whiskey show. The GOZU team has also just launched a Bento box to go. Menu items include: Tomato salad, Tokyo Scallion, Karachi miso, Wagyu confit stuffed morel, Yuzu beurre blanc, caviar & that’s just for starters. Then there are the sweet endings by way of cookies & chocolate tarts.

Treat yourself to dinner al fresco or to a Bento box to enjoy at home via Tock.

gozusf.com

MUSIC: COUNTRY STAR’S FRESH START

Country music star Chris Stapleton has just dropped the first single from his soon to be released album “Starting Over”. He also just released plans to perform at Farm Aid – a live stream concert on September 26th. This dude makes me love country.

chrisstapleton.com

DONATE: RED CROSS

Make a donation to support those who have lost much during these most recent fires. Donate by phone or online.

redcross.org

GIVE: FOOD BANKS

The need is great so please donate what you can. Cash donations or non-perishable goods will be warmly received. Volunteer support is also needed.

canv.org

Enjoy your Labor Day weekend.

