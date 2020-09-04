COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) — An off-duty police officer from Redwood City helped save two teens after they crashed a Maserati near Donner Pass late Thursday night, according to CHP.

CBS Sacramento reports that the Truckee California Highway Patrol office said the teens — a 14-year-old boy from Truckee and 15-year-old girl from Olympic Valley — were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a 2017 Maserati shortly before 11:30 p.m. The boy was driving the vehicle while the girl was in the passenger seat.

Driving the car at speeds estimated over 100 mph, the boy lost control of the vehicle west of Donner Pass Road and crashed into a guardrail, police said. The impact sent the guardrail through the right front passenger door and the Maserati quickly caught fire.

