SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that team facilities in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz to support voter participation in the 2020 General Election.

In a press release issued Friday morning, the team said its Oakland facility at 1011 Broadway and Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz at 140 Front Street — the home of the Santa Cruz Warriors — will both serve as polling sites and ballot drop-off locations on Election Day. The Oakland facility will additionally serve as a poll worker training location.

The team also confirmed that Thrive City, the outdoor district around Chase Center in San Francisco, will serve as a ballot drop-off location for voters in San Francisco County from October 31 through November 3. The Mercedes-Benz Garage at Thrive City will provide storage space for equipment and staging area for San Francisco County vehicles as they provide assistance to San Francisco polling locations on Election Day.

The Warriors also announced that certain players and coaches will be on-hand to aid at the Thrive City mail-in ballot drop-off location in the days leading up to the Election.

“With our facilities in Oakland, San Francisco and Santa Cruz all being utilized to support the 2020 Election process, this ranks as our most critical three-pointer of the year,” Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts said in the press release. “For our democracy to work, we all need to exercise our right to vote, and activating all three of these locations will help expand that opportunity for many Bay Area residents.”