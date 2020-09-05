CHURCHILL DOWNS Ky. (AP) — Authentic crossed the finish line first at Kentucky Derby held without spectators, besting favorite Tiz the Law.
Thousands of protesters marched around the gates surrounding Churchill Downs, chanting Breonna Taylor’s name less than an hour before post time.
Protests have occurred for 101 days in Louisville, with calls for police to be charged in Taylor’s shooting death during a narcotics raid on March 13. No drugs were found. A recent demonstration near the historic track resulted in 64 arrests, and more protests were expected around the venue.
The protesters marched two miles from a city park and circled the track on the front and back sides. They chanted “No Justice, No Derby!” and carried signs imploring people to say Taylor’s name.
“What are we celebrating?” one of the organizers, Brittany Wiley, told the crowd as it gathered. “We don’t want mint juleps. We want justice. We’re not partying. We’re protesting. No justice? No Derby.”
Inside the gate, police in riot gear with clubs — some on horses and some with armored military vehicles — followed along with the protesters from the inside.
© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.