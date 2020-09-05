SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Stage 2 Grid Emergency early Saturday evening due to high temperatures and power grid loads, as well as fires causing the loss of about 1,600 megawatts of generation.
Consumers are urged to conserve energy to reduce overall demand on the system to avoid any further emergencies and/or rolling outages, according to Cal ISO officials.
If a large enough number of consumers conserve even in small ways, they can help grid operators avoid more serious system emergencies.
Until 9 p.m. tonight, the ISO is urging consumers to: Set air conditioning thermostats to 78 degrees, if health permits Defer use of major appliances
- Turn off unnecessary lights
- Unplug unused electrical devices
- Close blinds and drapes
- Use fans when possible
- Limit time the refrigerator door is open
Cal ISO also issued a notice Saturday that encouraged energy resources to participate in the ISO market and allowed the grid operator to request that utilities implement demand response programs to reduce residential and business electricity use.
