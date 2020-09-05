MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – One person was rescued and taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at the Rankin Aquatic Center in Martinez on Saturday morning.
According to the Contra Costa County Fire Department, firefighters responded to the public pool located on Buckley Street just before 8 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a person inside an attic store room at the facility, which was closed at the time.
The person was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and damage was minor. Officials said the aquatic center, which has been open by reservation only due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain closed for the rest of the day.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.