FRESNO (AP) — A fast-spreading wildfire burning in the Sierra Nevada north of Fresno blew up Saturday afternoon sending a giant plume of smoke into the Lake Tahoe basin and west into the Central Valley.

The Creek Fire was burning near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest, which exploded to 56 square miles, jumped a river and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, forest spokesman Dan Tune said.

He said an unknown number of people at the campground were told to shelter in place until fire crews, aided by water-dropping aircraft, could gain access to the site. Tune said he didn’t know how close the fire was burning to the campsite.

“All our resources are working to make that escape route nice and safe for them,” he said.

The fire broke out Friday evening. Crews worked through the night but, by Saturday morning authorities issued evacuation orders for lakeside communities and urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake.

“Adjust your Labor Day weekend plans. Access to Shaver Lake is completely closed to the public due to the #CreekFire,” the Fresno County sheriff’s office tweeted after announcing evacuation orders for campsites and communities by the lake.

The California Highway Patrol shut State Route 168 to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees.

The fire sent a huge smoke cloud visible from space. There was no containment.

Bone-dry conditions and the hot weather fueled the flames.

“Once the fire gets going, it creates its own weather, adding wind to increase the spread,” Tune said.

The lake 35 miles northeast of Fresno is surrounded by thick pine forests and is a popular destination for boating and fishing.

