SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — It was a lucky weekend for a couple of SuperLotto Plus players in the Bay Area.
One person won Saturday night’s $20 million jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at the Holly Shell gas station on El Camino Real in San Carlos.
Another ticket matching five out of the six numbers and worth $17,000 was sold in Vallejo.
So if you bought in those areas check your tickets. The winning numbers are: 1, 18, 22, 26, 27 with the mega number 12.
