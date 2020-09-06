SHAVER LAKE (CBS SF/AP) — The massive Creek Fire burning in the tinder-dry Sierra north of Fresno continued its march unabated toward the community of Shaver Lake Sunday night, growing to more than 73,000 acres, sending Labor Day weekend visitors to the popular recreation area and local residents frantically scrambling to escape the wall of flames.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the region as firefighters including crews from Santa Rosa and Oakland raced to join the fight from around the state.

Ridge top fire activity on ridge N of Ken’s store Shaver Lake #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/WOE6A8HPpz — craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) September 7, 2020

The advancing flames had left a path of destruction through the small community of Big Creek — a Southern California Edison company town adjacent to the century-old Big Creek Hydroelectric Project.

“About half the private homes in town burned down,” local resident Toby Wait told the Fresno Bee. “Words cannot even begin to describe the devastation of this community. And it is a very close-knit community.”

Wait was able to flee with his family and was hopeful his neighbors also were able to escape.

“We have some memories, we have some photos, we have the clothes on our back and everyone is safe,” Wait, whose family is staying with his wife’s parents in Fresno, told the paper. “That’s really what it comes down to, the safety of human life.”

Jeremy Remington was one of 207 people who were trapped and rescued from Mammoth Pool by California National Guard helicopters on Saturday night. But before he was airlifted out, he posted a frightening video on Twitter.

“We are at Mammoth Pool and we are completely surrounded, trapped,” he said. “There is fire on all sides, all around us. All the roads are brunt.”

Jeremy Remington is one of 207 people that was trapped and rescued from Mammoth Pool. He got to Fresno sometime after midnight. The #CreekFire is 45,500 acres now. Shaver Lake is now under mandatory evacuation. Latest info: https://t.co/iyWXRiAuRq pic.twitter.com/BNFRymH4cp — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 6, 2020

Juliana Pack was on a hiking trip when the flames began to race through the woods. She posted a video on social media of her escape driving through a road surrounded by fire.

“I think if we would have stayed just 10 minutes more, we might have been so lucky,” she said.

A backpacking trip cut short by unforeseen thunder, ash rain, and having to drive through literal fire to evacuate #SierraNationalForest in time. Grateful to the SNF ranger who led us down… wish we we got her name. #CreekFire @mercnews @sfchronicle @ABC7 @KTVU pic.twitter.com/37Ys7XGJ2a — Juliana Park (@julipdoe) September 6, 2020

On Sunday afternoon, the fire was threatening a marina and cabins along Shaver Lake, where Jack Machado helped friends remove propane tanks from the lodge Cottages at the Point. Sheriff’s deputies went through the town of several hundred residents to make sure people complied with evacuation orders.

“The lake is totally engulfed with smoke. You can’t hardly see in front of you,” Machado said. “The sky’s turning red. It looks like Mars out there.”

Lindsey Abbott and her family were guided to safety by a stranger they followed down from their campsite near Whisky Falls.

“It was so hot, you could feel the flames going through the window,” she said.

Ashley Wagner was among those rescued, along with two relatives and a friend. They were trapped in Logan’s Meadow behind Wagner’s Store, a 63-year-old business run by her aunt that was destroyed.

“My family’s history just went up in flames,” she told a Fresno television station.

California National Guard Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters were used for the rescues that began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning at Mammoth Pool Reservoir.

At least two people were severely injured and 10 more suffered moderate injuries. Two campers refused rescue and stayed behind, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said, and there was no immediate word on their fates.

A photo tweeted by the California National Guard showed more than 20 evacuees packed tightly inside one helicopter, some crouched on the floor clutching their belongings.

Simply extraordinary, lifesaving work by the @CalGuard airlifting more than 200 people to safety overnight from the imminent danger of the #CreekFire The National Guard stands Always Ready, Always There to support our communities and nation in times of need. pic.twitter.com/MybDKESipJ — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) September 6, 2020

Jay, a firefighter from the Pacific Northwest, was among those manning the fire lines. He simply posted: “The past 50 hours has been the most insane experience of my life fighting the #Creekfire.”

Woke up in hell. Creek fire pic.twitter.com/KKLAoT7RpX — Jay (@BehemothFF) September 7, 2020

Gillis Jones posted on Sunday — “County sheriff’s and fire crews just escorted nearly 50 families from China Peak near in Sierra National Forest. There was an attempted airlift by National Guard helicopters, but the smoke and other factors prevented it.”