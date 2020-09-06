LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the shooting death Sunday of a 51-year-old woman — a member of his family — in the rural area southeast of Livermore in unincorporated Alameda County, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said deputies were called about 2:22 p.m. to the 9200 block of Tesla Road, about a mile east of the intersection of Tesla and Greenville Roads in the Livermore winery region, to a report of a man shooting and killing a family member. Kelly said the suspect confessed the shooting to other family members, who in turn called sheriff’s deputies.

The suspect said he was also going take his own life, Kelly said.

The first deputies on scene found a woman’s body near the front door of the house with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, who was not identified Sunday night, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the sheriff’s office’s crisis intervention unit and its special response unit went to the house and crisis intervention officers made phone contact with the suspect — who wasn’t publicly identified Sunday — and had several conversations with him before, at about 5:15 p.m., the suspect came out of the house with his hands up. Kelly said the man was then detained without further incident.

The East Bay Regional Parks Police Helicopter provided support, as did officers from the Livermore police department and California Highway Patrol. Alameda County Sheriff’s detectives are conducting the homicide investigation, Kelly said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed