FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) — California National Guard helicopter crews frantically airlifted at least 63 trapped campers — many of them injured — near Shaver Lake Saturday night as a wall of flames from the fast-moving Creek Fire bore down on them.

A National Guard spokesman said a Chinook helicopter had airlifted the first 50-60 evacuees to Fresno Airport — “Some of which have been injured by the flames of the fire.”

“A Blackhawk helicopter is also involved in the rescue,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Shiroma emailed at 10:22 p.m. “At the airport, emergency response, fire and medical elements from the 144th Fighter Wing are on hand to assist. Both rotary wings are returning to the fire site to evacuate more people immediately.”

The Fresno Fire Department tweeted that at least two of the evacuees were severely injured patients and 10 others had suffered moderate injuries.

Social media posts from survivors displayed frightening scenes.

Photo from the cockpit of a ⁦@CalGuard⁩ Chinook minutes ago rescuing people trapped by the #CreekFire So proud of our National Guard pilots and crews. Thoughts with those affected by this unfolding disaster. pic.twitter.com/GDV9J62MBT — General Daniel Hokanson (@ChiefNGB) September 6, 2020

A backpacking trip cut short by unforeseen thunder, ash rain, and having to drive through literal fire to evacuate #SierraNationalForest in time. Grateful to the SNF ranger who led us down… wish we we got her name. #CreekFire @mercnews @sfchronicle @ABC7 @KTVU pic.twitter.com/37Ys7XGJ2a — Jules (@julipdoe) September 6, 2020

My dads photo. He’s stuck on the lake they evacuated to from Wagner Mammoth Pools Resort #CreekFire @abcnews

@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Gll6huqaPd — marissa 🦋 (@l0veheals_) September 6, 2020

CREEK FIRE: Over 150 people are trapped near Mammoth Pool Reservoir. Authorities say the exit road is blocked due to fire.

READ: https://t.co/gCxOIgoTp4

(Photo: Cameron Colombero) pic.twitter.com/vibIh9VpHi — CBS47 (@CBS47) September 6, 2020

The Creek Fire — consisting of three wildfires — was burning in the Sierra National Forest, which exploded to 56 square miles, jumped a river Saturday afternoon and compromised the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground, forest spokesman Dan Tune said.

He said an unknown number of people at the campground were told to shelter in place until fire crews, aided by water-dropping aircraft, could gain access to the site. Tune said he didn’t know how close the fire was burning to the campsite.

“All our resources are working to make that escape route nice and safe for them,” he said.

The fire broke out Friday evening. Crews worked through the night but, by Saturday morning authorities issued evacuation orders for lakeside communities and urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake.

“Adjust your Labor Day weekend plans. Access to Shaver Lake is completely closed to the public due to the #CreekFire,” the Fresno County sheriff’s office tweeted after announcing evacuation orders for campsites and communities by the lake.

The California Highway Patrol shut State Route 168 to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees.

The fire sent a huge smoke cloud visible from space. There was no containment.

Bone-dry conditions and the hot weather fueled the flames.

“Once the fire gets going, it creates its own weather, adding wind to increase the spread,” Tune said.

The lake 35 miles northeast of Fresno is surrounded by thick pine forests and is a popular destination for boating and fishing.