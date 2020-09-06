ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Four teenagers were arrested and a replica firearm was seized following a carjacking Saturday night in Antioch and a police pursuit that ended in Pleasant Hill, police said.
Antioch police were notified just after 11 p.m. that a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road.
An Antioch officer attempted to make a stop after spotting the car on Highway 4 near L Street but the driver fled and was pursued to Pleasant Hill, where the car crashed into a residential garage.
All four youths, ages 13 to 15, were arrested, and one of the passengers had a replica firearm, police said.
Police said that one of them had already been arrested twice before this year for carjacking.
