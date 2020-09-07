Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters gathered on the pedestrian walkway of the Golden Gate Bridge.
The marchers gathered at about 10 a.m. for the planned protest and were met with a strong police presence. Around noon, the California Highway Patrol shut down one lane in each direction causing 30 minute traffic delays, according to reports.
“We’re out here to take back the bridge because last week there was a Trump rally and they systemically sent people away because of their prejudice,” said one protester. “So we’re out here to show them Black lives matter and we’re not going anywhere.”
Last week Trump supporters held a rally on the bridge and flotilla.
