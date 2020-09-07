COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
CAPITOLA (CBS SF) — Capitola Police arrested an impaired driver Saturday night after he hit and injured an officer on motorcycle patrol.

Around 8 p.m., Kolton Matosich, driving a 2009 Hyundai Genesis while under the influence of alcohol, took a left turn in front of the officer on a motorcycle.

Kolton Matosich mugshot (CBS SF)

Matosich hit the motorcycle and fled the scene in his car. A passing motorist followed Matosich and “facilitated his return to the scene” of the crash, where California Highway Patrol arrested him on a felony DUI charge, according to police.

The motorcycle officer was recovering Monday from minor injuries from the crash.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

