CAPITOLA (CBS SF) — Capitola Police arrested an impaired driver Saturday night after he hit and injured an officer on motorcycle patrol.
Around 8 p.m., Kolton Matosich, driving a 2009 Hyundai Genesis while under the influence of alcohol, took a left turn in front of the officer on a motorcycle.
Matosich hit the motorcycle and fled the scene in his car. A passing motorist followed Matosich and “facilitated his return to the scene” of the crash, where California Highway Patrol arrested him on a felony DUI charge, according to police.
The motorcycle officer was recovering Monday from minor injuries from the crash.
This story will be updated when new details become available.
