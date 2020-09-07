COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
Filed Under:House fire, San Bruno, San Bruno News

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Firefighters quickly put out a house fire in San Bruno, on Monday.

According to San Bruno police, the fire broke out in the 400 block of 4th Avenue around 3 p.m.

Police were asking people to avoid the area to allow for more firefighting resources to arrive.

By 4:15, authorities confirmed the fire was out but said crews would remain on the scene to mop up hot spots.

No one was hurt in the blaze. No word as to how the fire started.

Update: The fire is knocked down and fire crews will remain onscene for a while. Thank you everyone!

