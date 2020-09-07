SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Firefighters quickly put out a house fire in San Bruno, on Monday.
According to San Bruno police, the fire broke out in the 400 block of 4th Avenue around 3 p.m.
Police were asking people to avoid the area to allow for more firefighting resources to arrive.
We're with @SanBrunoFD who is currently working a fire on the 600 block of 4th Avenue. There is no threat to life at this time, please avoid the area to allow for additional resources to arrive if needed. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/4uGY4RemCB
By 4:15, authorities confirmed the fire was out but said crews would remain on the scene to mop up hot spots.
No one was hurt in the blaze. No word as to how the fire started.
Update: The fire is knocked down and fire crews will remain onscene for a while. Thank you everyone!
