WINDSOR (CBS SF) — A flareup at the Walbridge fire has prompted new mandatory evacuation orders for residents late Monday night.

Designated part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, 54,940-acre Walbridge fire has been burning since mid-August and was at 95 percent containment, according to Cal Fires. Monday evening’s flareup happened near Westside Road and Sweetwater Springs Road.

The new Evacuation Order is for Zone 1D5:

South of Mill Creek Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road

West of Westside Road

East of Palmer Creek Road People living in the area should leave now.

The new Evacuation Warning is for Zone 1D5: