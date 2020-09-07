WINDSOR (CBS SF) — A flareup at the Walbridge fire has prompted new mandatory evacuation orders for residents late Monday night.
Designated part of the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, 54,940-acre Walbridge fire has been burning since mid-August and was at 95 percent containment, according to Cal Fires. Monday evening’s flareup happened near Westside Road and Sweetwater Springs Road.
The new Evacuation Order is for Zone 1D5:
- South of Mill Creek Road
- North of Sweetwater Springs Road
- West of Westside Road
- East of Palmer Creek Road
People living in the area should leave now.
The new Evacuation Warning is for Zone 1D5:
- North of the Russian River (actual river)
- East of Armstrong Woods Road
- West of Westside Road
- South of Sweetwater Springs Road
People living in the area should prepare to evacuate.
Sheriff’s officials are asking residents to tell their neighbors about the order. First responders are going door to door to let residents know about it.
Call (707) 861-0699 for help with evacuating animals. Call (707) 234-7193 for help with evacuation livestock.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
