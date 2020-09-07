SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man hospitalized last week after crashing a car into a tree off East Capitol Expressway has died from his injuries, police said Monday.
The 36-year-old man was driving eastbound on East Capitol Expressway near Senter Road at a high rate of speed shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday when he lost control and hit a tree, according to police.
The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The death is San Jose’s 30th traffic fatality this year.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Sirmons #3304 with the Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 408-277-4654.
