SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person died and two others were injured in a shooting early Monday in San Francisco’s Excelsior District, police said.

Officers responding about 12:15 a.m. to a sideshow in the area of Russia Avenue and Paris Street found the three victims with gunshot woundsnearby, at Mission Street and Persia Avenue.

All three were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and one has since died, San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said.

A man who did not want his identity revealed told KPIX 5 he was watching the sideshow when gunfire erupted.

“I was just trying to go home and all I see there is cars in the street doing their thing,” he said. “I was out there for a few minutes…(there were) shots all at once and everyone took off. Everyone just swarmed. I went to my car.”

Police haven’t confirmed whether the shooting is connected to the sideshow, but said it was part of the investigation. Video shot at the scene appeared to show at least one weapon left behind after the shooting.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting, Rueca said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text at tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.