BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — One person died and two were in critical condition following a head-on crash late Monday afternoon on Highway 4 in Brentwood, officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. just north of Balfour Road, CHP officials said. The two in critical condition were flown to hospitals.
4:57pm E52, BC5, ConFire E88, AMR and two medical helicopters were called for a head on collision on Highway 4 between Balfour Rd and Marsh Creek Road. Two patients in critical condition while a third was dead. Two patients flown by air to trauma center. Roadway shut down by CHP. pic.twitter.com/6NxVtdlHLh
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) September 8, 2020
