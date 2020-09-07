COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — One person died and two were in critical condition following a head-on crash late Monday afternoon on Highway 4 in Brentwood, officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers and helicopter at scene of fatal head-on crash in Brentwood. (East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District via Twitter)

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. just north of Balfour Road, CHP officials said. The two in critical condition were flown to hospitals.

