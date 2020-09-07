Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) updated Bay Area residents on incoming power shutoff Monday as triple-digit temperatures, high winds and dry conditions posed possible wildfire hazards.
At a remote press conference Monday evening, PG&E senior manager Lynsey Paulo announced that PG&E issued a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) watch through the next two days. The PSPS affects around 103,000 customers over 17 different counties.
A red flag warning
