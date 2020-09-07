COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
Creek fire, Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — Thousands of visitors flocked to Yosemite National Park for a Labor Day Weekend filled with clean mountain air, nature hikes and pristine views of the park’s grandeur.

But the fast-moving, massive Creek Fire miles away near Shaver Lake changed all that. A massive smoke plume draped itself over the park bringing with it unhealthy air and casting an eerie golden haze.

Visitors took to social media, posting images and comments about the weather condition.

Naureen Malik posted: “Rained ashes all day. It looked like sunset on Mars for 7 hours.”

Violeta Yas posted “My friend and colleague Pablo has been at Yosemite for a week and taking incredible, but sobering pictures.”

Josh Nguyễn posted: “After 24 hours, I start to go crazy under this beautiful Martian sky.”

