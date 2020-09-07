SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco dining institution Town Hall is preparing to reopen for takeout, delivery and outdoor dining for the first time since the March 16 COVID-19 shelter-in-place order was issued.

In a recent press release, the restaurant famed for it’s upscale take on New Orleans-inspired southern cooking traditions (in particular its buttermilk fried chicken and gumbo) announced it would be reopening it’s South Beach location at 342 Howard Street on Wednesday, Sept. 9 after a nearly six month long shutdown due to the pandemic.

The restaurant will be unveiling a newly remodeled outdoor patio and has significantly expanded a seating area on the adjacent plaza, giving Town Hall 850 square feet of open-air dining space with a maximum capacity of 50 diners.

Town Hall was opened in 2003 by co-founding Executive Chefs Mitchell and Steven Rosenthal and met with rave reviews for its indulgent take on southern staples. The restaurant is housed in the former Marine Electric Building, one of the first structures erected after the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake.

Town Hall will be open for dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as an expanded brunch service running Friday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

As part of the special reopening, Town Hall will also be offering a new menu that pays tribute to late, legendary New Orleans Chef Paul Prudhomme and his K- Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, which was recently closed permanently after 40 years of business due to financial struggles during the pandemic.

A number of signature dishes made famous by Prudhomme, who served as a mentor to Mitchell Rosenthal, will be featured on new menu, including garlic shrimp pasta, bronzed King Salmon, slow-roasted Muscovy duck and shrimp & crawfish gumbo.

More details on the menu, information on the restaurant and reservations are available at the Town Hall website.