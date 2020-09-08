MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Former Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Joe Canciamilla is now scheduled to appear again in court on Oct. 5 for possible resolution of a case in which he faces 34 felony charges related to allegations of improper use of campaign funds.

During a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon, Canciamilla’s attorney Michael Rains told Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Laurel Brady he needs one more continuance.

“I need to talk to Mr. Canciamilla about some things,” Rains said in court. Canciamilla was not in court Tuesday, but Rains said he expects the former clerk-recorder to be present on Oct. 5.

On July 27, Canciamilla — through Rains — pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of grand theft and perjury related to allegations Canciamilla illegally used nearly $262,000 from election campaign accounts to pay off a personal loan and for travel and other luxuries. Rains had said that day that he hoped a resolution to Canciamilla’s case would be reached at Tuesday’s court date.

Deputy District Attorney Steve Bolen said on Tuesday that he expects one more court date after Oct. 5 may be needed to resolve Canciamilla’s case.

The district attorney’s office in June had charged Canciamilla, 65, with 30 counts of felony perjury for allegedly making misstatements on 30 separate campaign disclosure forms, along with four additional felonies related to grand theft for using nearly $262,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses from 2010 to 2016.

Canciamilla, a Pittsburg resident, remains free on his own recognizance.