SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — County health officials in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties on Tuesday confirmed that both regions have moved into the state’s Red Tier for COVID-19 spread risk according to California’s new four-tier coronavirus system.

While counties assigned to the Red Tier are still experiencing “substantial spread” of COVID-19, the state’s framework allows counties moving from the Purple to Red Tier to reopen indoor operations at some additional businesses and allows certain activities to resume, as long as appropriate protocols and protective measures are in place and strictly followed.

The following businesses and activities are now allowed to resume under the state’s framework as well as the county’s Risk Reduction Order:

Personal care services: allowed to open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos, aquariums: allowed to open indoors at 25% capacity

Gyms and fitness centers: allowed to open indoors at 10% capacity

Shopping malls: allowed to open indoors at 50% capacity (previously open at 25% capacity)

Hair salons and barbershops were previously allowed to open indoors with reduced capacity as of August 31st.

During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams emphasized the importance of staying the course on social distancing. He also noted the progress the county had made compared to other parts of the Bay Area and the state.

“All of the basic principles — face covering and social distancing and hand sanitation — remain just as critical as before. And if we continue to stay focused on those core principles, we’ll continue to be able to be as successful as we have been,” said Williams. “And this movement to the Red Tier is a reflection on the fact that, here in our county, we are doing a bit better relative to many other parts of the state in combating COVID and it’s really extraordinary how we’ve continue to come together as a community to be really rigorous, thoughtful and uniform in our application of these absolutely vital principles around preventing COVID transmission.”

Santa Clara health officials said indoor dining, indoor gatherings and indoor movie theaters will not be able to reopen at the current tier.

Officials also noted that school openings for in-person instruction would only be considered once Santa Clara County has been in the Red Tier for 14 days. All schools must follow mandatory guidance set by the County of Santa Clara and the State of California.

“The county has done a lot of work in preparation for potential school opening, including putting out guidance several months ago, continuing to work with schools, along with the processing of waiver applications,” said Williams.

During a question and answer period with officials, the counsel also noted that indoor religious services were still not happening because of the county’s ban on indoor gatherings of any type.

Santa Cruz County health officials also issued a press release on Tuesday after Gov. Newsom announced that Santa Cruz County had moved to the Red Tier, reducing some economic restrictions.

According to the press release, personal care services such as waxing, nails and massage, restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, along with museums, zoos and aquariums will be able to open indoors with modifications to protect the health and safety of staff and the public beginning Tuesday.

Though health officials noted that moving to the Red Tier was a step in the right direction, the community was warned to be aware that another surge in COVID-19 cases is anticipated.

“Evacuations due to the CZU Lightning Complex Fires resulted in many people mixing with others from outside their household,” the press release read. “If the case rate goes up, Santa Cruz County could return to the Purple Tier in 14 days.

As in Santa Clara County, school openings for in-person instruction will only be considered once a county has been in the Red Tier for 14 days and are subject to decisions by local school boards and administrators.