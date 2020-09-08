FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly starting a late night Labor Day arson fire inside the JC Penney store located in the Solano Town Center, authorities said.
Fairfield police said they received a call around 11:45 p.m. Monday of flames inside the store. When officers arrived on scene, they saw flames inside of the business.
Fairfield firefighters quickly arrived on scene and put the flames out. Due to their prompt response, there was only some fire and water damage to store merchandise, but no structural damage occurred.
Investigators said that based on evidence at the scene, officers believed the fire was intentionally set. While working with store representatives, officers quickly learned of a possible suspect.
On Tuesday morning, Fairfield police officers located and interviewed Rafael Munguia, a 54-year-old Fairfield resident. Munguia was then booked into Solano County Jail for arson.
