SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The area of Sonoma County that was evacuated late Monday night due to a flare-up of the Walbridge Fire has had most evacuation orders lifted Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

On Monday night, winds whipped up flames along the Walbridge Fire lines, prompting the new mandatory evacuation orders after a flare-up near Westside Road and Sweetwater Springs Road.

In a Tuesday morning news release, Cal Fire said “unburned islands within the Walbridge containment lines became active with the predicted winds, resulting in a small spot fire outside the containment lines resulting in evacuations orders and warnings.”

At 9:15 a.m., Cal Fire issued an update saying that Zone 2E4 is being downgraded from an evacuation order to an evacuation warning except for residents of properties on Sweetwater Springs Road.

The area impacted included:

South of Mill Creek Road

North of Sweetwater Springs Road

West of Westside Road

East of Palmer Creek Road



All of Sweetwater Springs Road in Zone 2E4 is closed, according to Cal Fire. Residents living in that portion of Sweetwater Springs Road will not be able to go home until it is safe.

The evacuation warning that was issued Monday night for Zone 1D5 remained in effect. That area includes:

North of the Russian River (actual river)

East of Armstrong Woods Road

West of Westside Road

South of Sweetwater Springs Road

The National Weather Service put the Red Flag Warning into place at 10 p.m. Monday and it will run to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Fire danger in a region already ravaged by wildfires would be heightened by winds gusting from 30-50 mph. Of particular concern were the hills in the North Bay.

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions and to continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings or orders.