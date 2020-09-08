LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS SF) — A Lyft driver was sentenced to six years in California prison Tuesday for raping an unconscious customer.

Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 39, was sentenced in connection with an Oct. 2, 2018 assault on a Southern California woman who had called for a ride after leaving a local bar.

Instead of dropping off the woman at her Van Nuys home, prosecutors said Gomez drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

Gomez pleaded no contest last month to raping an unconscious person.

As part of the Canoga Park man’s plea, Gomez must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Dozens of women accused the company of not doing enough to protect then from being sexually assaulted and have filed several lawsuits against Lyft. The latest suit is seeking unspecified damages for emotional distress and medical expenses.

In response, San Francisco-based Lyft announced changes in its screening process for drivers, and in 2019, partnered with RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

“Our work on safety is never done, and we will continue to invest in new features, protocols, and policies to ensure Lyft is the safest form of transportation for our riders and drivers,” a Lyft spokesperson in a statement.