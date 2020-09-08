BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A man was arrested following a brutal baseball bat attack on another man in Berkeley, police reported Tuesday.

Berkeley police said the attack happened on September 2 just before 8 p.m. on Eighth Street between Gilman and Harrison Streets. A man in his 20s was standing near one of the RVs in the area when the suspect began conversing with him, police said.

After the man walked away to retrieve something from an RV, the suspect walked up behind him and hit him in the head with an aluminum bat, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then repeatedly hit the man with the bat while he was on the ground, police said.

When others in the area noticed what was happening, the suspect fled the area. The victim suffered injuries to his head, arms and legs, police said.

The next day, officers found the suspect in a homeless encampment under the Gilman Street underpass and arrested him. He was identified as Dennis Daniels, 51, with no known address.

Daniels was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, along with several criminal enhancements, police said.

According to Berkeleyside, court papers show Daniels in on probation and has multiple violent convictions in the Bay Area dating back decades.