PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning in the Plumas National Forest on Tuesday led to a mandatory evacuation order for the town of La Porte, according to authorities.

The order is associated with the North Complex Fire, which includes the Bear Fire and the Claremont Fire that apparently have merged.

The North Complex consists of numerous lightning fires being managed as one incident. The fires were ignited during a lightning storm that moved over the Plumas National Forest on the morning of August 17, according to fire officials. The fire is currently 40,843 acres and 51 percent contained.

The evacuation order for La Porte and the area near the Little Grass Valley Reservoir was issued late Tuesday morning by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. It said all residents in the town of La Porte and people in the campgrounds and recreational facilities at Little Grass Valley Road west of Quincy La Porte Road were being ordered to leave the area.

The announcement said that Quincy La Porte Road was closed and evacuees should leave the area south on Quincy La Porte Road toward Yuba County.

Temporary evacuation staging areas are being set up by Yuba County OES at the Dobbins Alcouffee Center located in Oregon House at 9185 Marysville Road and at the Ponderosa Community Center in Brownsville located at 17103 Ponderosa Way.

Additional evacuation warnings were issued by the Butte County Sheriff Tuesday afternoon.

EVACUATION WARNING

9.8.20 1:00 p.m.

Due to the Bear Fire burning in Plumas County, BCSO is issuing an EVACUATION WARNING for residents living in the communities of Feather Falls and Clipper Mills. #ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/c7PvRU4ekv — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) September 8, 2020

More information on the fire can be found on the state’s incident information system website.