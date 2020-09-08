Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland man died in an apparent stabbing early Sunday morning in his hometown near Jack London Square, which is on the waterfront, police said Tuesday.
Officers were sent at 3:48 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Broadway to investigate a report that a person was on the ground bleeding.
Officers found the man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead there. His name is not yet being released.
Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.