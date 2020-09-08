SANTA ROSA (KPIX) – Across Northern California’s picturesque Wine Country, a patchwork of neighborhoods began Tuesday without electric lights, air conditioning and with refrigerators filled with thawing food as their power had been cut-off in a planned Pacific Gas & Electric outage.

The region was under a Red Flag Fire warning with hot dry gusting winds — a weather pattern that triggered a Public Safety Power Shutoff from the region’s largest utility as a precaution against wildfires.

PG&E said the outages impacted at least 2,000 customers in Napa County and in neighboring Sonoma County at least another 800 customers lost of power.

The utility outage map showed planned outages clustered around Calistoga, northeast of St. Helena and along a corridor of Highway 12 between Santa Rosa and Kenwood.

In downtown Calistoga, PG&E crews had stacked large portable generators to keep lights on in local businesses if the utility was forced to expand the outage and turn off the power there.

Utility officials said if you had power after 6 a.m., you likely will not have it turned off. If your power is out, it could remain off until late Wednesday.

In a press release early Tuesday, PG&E said the PSPS event impacted approximately 172,000 customers in 22 counties: Alpine, Amador,

Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

“This PSPS decision was based on forecasts of dry, hot weather with strong winds that poses significant fire risk,” utility officials said in a news release.

It is the first planned power shutoffs of the wildfire season.

For many Wine County residents, a rare dry lightning storm in late August got the fire season off to an early start. Firefighters were still battling the massive LNU Lightning Complex which had to grown 375,209 acres by Sunday night and was 91 percent containment.

A flare-up in one of the complex blazes — the Walbridge Fire — triggered new evacuations in Sonoma County Sunday night. The complex — the third largest wildfire outbreak in California history — has already destroyed more than 500 homes in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.

This is the ninth time Santa Rosa has dealt with a PSPS. It often impacts communities east of the city. While many say it’s an annoyance, they are now well prepared for another black out.

“It’s definitely been hard with those windy nights and this heat there’s some PTSD there,” says Jenni Etimoe, a Santa Rosa resident.

The community in the Rincon Valley area, has dealt with numerous devastating fires over the last few years. Now, PG&E’s shutoffs are just part of their lives.

“We sort of saw this coming. So we did some preparations by the way of a solar generator,” says Chris Barbour.

As soon as the City of Santa Rosa got word of the possibility of a PSPS, it activated its emergency operations center. The fire department up staffed its stations to prepare for the potential for another fire.

“The concern now is we have the winds, says Paul Lowenthal with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. “So we’ve had several days of hot temperatures and low humidities. Is definitely a concern for ours.”

While Santa Rosa residents say it’s an inconvenience, it’s one they are willing to deal with to protect their homes.

Chris Barbour adds, “You can’t underestimate what can happen. We saw that in the Tubbs Fire and everything we’ve seen since then.”