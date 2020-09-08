SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — Police in San Pablo on Tuesday announced the arrests of two suspects in a fatal freeway shooting on I-80 over the holiday weekend.

According to a press release issued by the San Pablo Police Department, on Saturday morning just after midnight, 21-year-old Richmond resident Kevin Santisteban was struck by gunfire while riding in a vehicle traveling on I-80 in San Pablo.

Santisteban unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. San Pablo police investigators began working leads in the fatal shooting. Within 24 hours, two suspects had been identified.

The following evening at 6:30 p.m., police took the first suspect — 21-year-old Fairfield resident Jorge Vazquez — into custody on the 200 block of E. Tabor Avenue in Fairfield. Later that Sunday night at around 10:50 p.m., 23-year-old Fairfield resident Camille McAlister was arrested at the San Pablo Police Department.

Vazquez was subsequently booked into Martinez Detention Facility for the arrest warrant for the homicide as well as an unrelated probation violation warrant from Alameda County. McAlister was subsequently booked into Martinez Detention Facility charged as an accessory to commit homicide. The District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing the case for consideration of formal charges.

San Pablo police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the San Pablo Police Department at 510-215-3150.